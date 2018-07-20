Adama Diakhaby: Huddersfield sign Monaco midfielder on three-year deal

Adama Diakhaby joined Monaco from Rennes in 2017

Huddersfield have signed French midfielder Adama Diakhaby from Monaco on a three-year contract.

Diakhaby, who has been capped for France at under-21 level, can play on either wing or as a central attacking midfielder and scored two goals in 22 Ligue One appearances for Monaco.

The Premier League side have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

"He is a very hungry young footballer with a strong desire to succeed in England," said boss David Wagner.

"Obviously he is still learning and improving at 22 years old, but he already has many of the qualities that we look for in our attacking players.

"He's a direct player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and with genuine pace, which suits our style perfectly."

