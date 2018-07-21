Izzy Christiansen: Manchester City Women midfielder set to join Lyon

Izzy Christiansen in action for Manchester City Women
Izzy Christiansen won the FA Cup with Birmingham in 2012 before joining Manchester City two years later

England midfielder Izzy Christiansen is expected to join European champions Lyon from Manchester City Women.

The move, which is set to be completed over the weekend, would see the 26-year-old link up with England and former City team-mate Lucy Bronze.

Bronze joined the French club in 2017 and helped them win a third successive Champions League title in May.

Christiansen and Bronze were both part of the England squad that reached the Euro 2017 semi-finals.

Lyon will meet Manchester City in Miami on Thursday, 26 July in the new Women's International Champions Cup pre-season event - a repeat of last season's Women's Champions League semi-final.

