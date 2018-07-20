Stephen Robinson: Motherwell boss silent on Oldham bullying claims

By Heather Dewar

BBC Scotland

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said he could not talk about the bullying claims

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has refused to comment on allegations of bullying at former club Oldham.

A former player at Boundary Park, where Robinson worked from July 2016 to January 2017, made the claims on social media.

BBC Scotland understands the Fir Park club believe the tweets, made in response to a suicide prevention campaign, are defamatory.

"I can't talk about it at this moment in time," said Robinson.

