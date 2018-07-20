Scottish Gossip: Boyata, Simunovic, Hampden, Henderson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Lyon are lining up a bid for Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata. Lazio and Fulham are also tracking the Belgian centre-half. (Sun)

And defensive partner Jozo Simunovic is a transfer target for Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Simunovic will have to wait until next Friday before discovering the full extent of his Uefa punishment. His red card against Alashkert already rules him out of the Champions League second qualifying round first leg against Rosenborg, but the punishment could be increased by the controls, ethics and disciplinary body. (National)

The Scottish FA have told Queen's Park they will move to Murrayfield unless the League two side sign over ownership of Hampden by Monday. (Daily Mail)

Steven Gerrard is set to beat off competition from Blackburn Rovers to land Liverpool wide man Ryan Kent on loan. (Herald)

However, the Anfield club are insisting he plays first team football, with Bristol City hit with a £500,000 bill for failing to play Kent every week during a loan spell last season. (Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers (second right) faces a battle to keep defenders Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata at Celtic

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is set to join Sunderland on a season-long loan after falling down the Ibrox pecking order. (Daily Record)

Indian Premier League club Pune City have denied offering Hearts assistant Austin MacPhee their manager's job. They released a statement saying they had never spoken to him or made any contact with Hearts. (Scotsman)

Former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson is set to complete a move to Italian Serie B club Hellas Verona by the end of the week. (Herald)

Henderson will sign a four-year deal after rejecting advances from Parma and Sampdoria. (Daily Record)

Steven Caldwell has backed Aberdeen to stun his former club Burnley in the Europa League Battle of Britain. (Daily Record - print edition)

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Danny Ward is on the verge of a £12m move from Liverpool to Leicester City. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Englishman Justin Rose snapped at a photographer for putting him off his stroke during his opening round of 72 at the Open in Carnoustie. He said: "I let the photographer know I wasn't happy." (Daily Record - print edition)