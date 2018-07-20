BBC Sport - Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock tells BBC Sport Wales how he manages owner Vincent Tan
How does Warnock manage Vincent Tan?
Cardiff
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock tells BBC Sport Wales how he manages owner Vincent Tan, and what happened when he visited Tan in Malaysia earlier this summer.
Warnock is preparing Cardiff City for life in the Premier League following promotion from the Championship, and also reveals that, for him, there is more to life than football.
