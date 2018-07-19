Alex Reid: Stevenage sign Fleetwood Town striker

Alex Reid scored on his one first-team appearance for Fleetwood

Stevenage have signed striker Alex Reid from Fleetwood Town on undisclosed terms, following a successful trial.

Reid, 22, joined the Cod Army from Rushall Olympic last summer but made just one first-team appearance, scoring against Chesterfield in the EFL Trophy.

He spent last season on loan to Wrexham and Solihull Moors in the National League, scoring seven goals in 33 games in total across the two stints.

"He will add pace to our forward line," boss Dino Maamria said.

"He is still young, a pure athlete and there is loads of room for him to improve as a player."

