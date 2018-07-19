Yanic Wildschut: Norwich City loan winger to Bolton Wanderers for 2018-19 season

Yanic Wildschut played 10 Championship games on loan at Cardiff last season

Norwich City have loaned Dutch winger Yanic Wildschut to fellow Championship side Bolton Wanderers for the whole of the 2018-19 season.

The 26-year-old has been with the Canaries since January 2017, but spent the latter part of last season helping Cardiff City win promotion.

Former Ajax forward Wildschut has also played second-tier football with Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic.

"I spoke to the manager and he gave me a good feeling," the Dutchman said.

"I have been in England now for four years and I think I know how the league works. Hopefully I can help the club to have a very good season in 2018/19."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.