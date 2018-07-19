Miles Storey stays on at Partick Thistle, with revised one-year contract

Storey spent a season with Aberdeen after a loan spell at Inverness CT before his switch to Firhill

Striker Miles Storey says his "first choice" was to stay at Partick Thistle after signing a new one-year deal.

Storey, 24, was transfer listed after Thistle's relegation to the Championship in May.

He scored three goals in 36 outings last season after moving from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee last summer.

"I don't think Thistle fans have seen me anywhere near my best yet, but I'm determined to put that right," Story told the Jags' website.

"It was always my first choice to remain a Jag - I'm very happy here - so I'm delighted to have got everything sorted.

"Everyone at the club have always been incredibly supportive of me and I'm looking to pay them back by adding the goals and performances that can send the club back to where it belongs. That is now my one and only focus."

Storey's one-season stay at Aberdeen followed an impressive loan period at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, where he scored 13 goals.