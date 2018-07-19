Alexis Sanchez: Forward given 'green light' to join Man Utd team-mates in USA

Alexis Sanchez (right) joined Manchester United from Arsenal, in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Manchester United say forward Alexis Sanchez has been given the go-ahead to join up with his team-mates in the United States.

Sanchez , who accepted a 16-month suspended jail sentence in February for tax fraud, missed the start of the tour as he was unable to get a visa.

United said on Thursday the Chilean had been given the "green light" to travel.

Sanchez, 29, is set to link up after Friday's game with Club America (03:00 BST).

United boss Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday that Sanchez was "sad" to miss the start of the tour.

"It's not good for him or me, not good for anyone," added Mourinho.

"There is no-one to blame - the club is making an effort. I have to respect the US authorities in their process of selection of visas."

Sanchez posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday of him training in Manchester, with the word "soon" next to a US flag.