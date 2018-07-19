Linfield sign teenage striker Michael O'Connor on one-year deal

Michael O'Connor counts Shamrock Rovers among his former clubs

Linfield have completed the signing of 19-year-old striker Michael O'Connor on a one-year contract subject to international clearance procedures.

O'Connor impressed as a trialist in Wednesday night's friendly game against Waterford, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Waterford at Windsor Park.

The teenager also had a 'goal' ruled out for offside.

O'Connor has played for Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps on loan and his home town club Dundalk.

He has won medals and featured in the Champions League as part of the Dundalk squad.

"Michael is an exciting prospect who already has considerable pedigree," commented Linfield manager David Healy.

"Everyone who saw him in action last night was impressed and I've received lots of messages urging me to sign Michael which I'm now delighted to be able to confirm.

"He's really keen to get started and I'm looking forward to working with him in training. He's a confident lad who will add to our firepower up front and I know our supporters will welcome him to the club.

"I know Michael had quite a few offers to consider and I'm delighted he's chosen to continue his promising career with us."

The acquisition of O'Connor will add to the competition for starting places among the forwards with the likes of Andrew Waterworth, Daniel Kearns and Jonathan Smith.

Last week the Blues announced that Kearns had been signed from Limerick on a two-year deal.

Linfield will begin their Premiership campaign with a game against Glenavon at Mourneview Park on 4 August.