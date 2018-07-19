BBC Sport - 'Cardiff City are like Wales' according to defender Jazz Richards
'Cardiff City like Wales' - Richards
- From the section Cardiff
Cardiff City defender Jazz Richards says the current Bluebird squad, who won promotion to the Premier League, remind him of Wales at Euro 2016.
Richards was speaking to BBC Sport Wales' Rob Phillips on Cardiff's pre-season tour.
