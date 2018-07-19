Romain Vincelot & Felipe Morais: Crawley Town sign Bradford defender and ex-Bolton playmaker

Romain Vincelot made 77 appearances for Bradford in his two seasons at Valley Parade

Crawley Town have signed Bradford City defender Romain Vincelot and former Bolton midfielder Felipe Morais on two and three-year deals respectively.

Versatile Vincelot, 32, was brought in for an undisclosed fee and captained the Bantams during two seasons at Valley Parade.

Meanwhile 32-year-old Morais, a former teammate of Vincelot at Bradford, played 56 games in 18 months at Bolton.

He played 37 times last term as Bolton avoided Championship relegation.

"(Manager) Harry Kewell is really looking forward to working with Romain, who is very excited to be part of a new challenge," said Crawley director of football Selim Gaygusuz.

"Filipe is one of the best signings I believe the club has made in the last few years."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.