Andy Taylor: Oldham Athletic sign defender on one-year deal

Oldham Athletic have signed former Blackpool defender Andy Taylor on a one-year deal following a successful trial at the League Two side.

The 32-year-old has played more than 300 league games after starting his senior career with Blackburn Rovers.

Taylor moved to Tranmere Rovers in 2008 after a spell on loan and made 81 appearances whilst at Prenton Park.

In 2009 he joined Sheffield United before a four-year spell with Walsall prior to joining Blackpool in 2016.

