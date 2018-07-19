Mark Hughes: Accrington Stanley defender signs new one-year deal
-
- From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley defender Mark Hughes has signed a new one-year deal with the newly-promoted League One club.
The 31-year-old, who began his career at Everton, made 51 appearances for Stanley last season as they won the League Two title.
"I had a couple of enquiries over the summer but I wasn't interested," Hughes told the club's official website.
"I can't envisage being anywhere else other than Accrington for the rest of my career, I enjoy it too much."