Darnell Furlong: QPR defender ruled out for three months after knee surgery

Darnell Furlong made 24 appearances for Queens Park Rangers last season

Queens Park Rangers defender Darnell Furlong has been ruled out for three months after surgery on a knee injury.

The 22-year-old son of ex-Rangers striker Paul Furlong sustained the injury in their pre-season friendly win against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Boss Steve McClaren said: "This is a massive blow for Darnell and the team. He has looked great during pre-season.

"I know the sort of personality Darnell is and he'll do everything to come back fitter and stronger than ever."