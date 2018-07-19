Darnell Furlong: QPR defender ruled out for three months after knee surgery

  • From the section QPR
Darnell Furlong made 24 appearances for Queens Park Rangers last season
Darnell Furlong made 24 appearances for Queens Park Rangers last season

Queens Park Rangers defender Darnell Furlong has been ruled out for three months after surgery on a knee injury.

The 22-year-old son of ex-Rangers striker Paul Furlong sustained the injury in their pre-season friendly win against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Boss Steve McClaren said: "This is a massive blow for Darnell and the team. He has looked great during pre-season.

"I know the sort of personality Darnell is and he'll do everything to come back fitter and stronger than ever."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired