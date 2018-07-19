Steve Arnold: Shrewsbury Town sign free-agent goalkeeper on two-year deal

Steve Arnold has played almost 180 games in League One and the National League

Shrewsbury Town have signed goalkeeper Steve Arnold on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at the New Meadow, having left Barrow this summer after six months with the National League side.

He played 17 times for Barrow after starting last season at Gillingham, having also previously been at Dover and Forest Green Rovers.

His previous League One experience consists of 31 games during a two-year spell at Stevenage from 2012-14.

Arnold has been on trial at Shrewsbury for the past two weeks and played in two pre-season matches.

"I'd like to think I've done well, I've done enough for the gaffer to offer me a deal and I'm looking forward to getting started now," he told the club website.

