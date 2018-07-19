Sean Scannell: Bradford City sign Huddersfield Town midfielder for undisclosed fee

Sean Scannell played 19 games for Burton Albion last season in the Championship and EFL Cup

Bradford City have signed Huddersfield Town midfielder Sean Scannell for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old, who has agreed a two-year contract at Valley Parade, did not make a Premier League appearance for Huddersfield last season.

He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Burton and last played for the Terriers in their extra-time FA Cup win over Birmingham City in January.

Scannell started out at Crystal Palace before moving to Yorkshire in 2012.

"I was made aware that Bradford City and a few other clubs had shown interest in me, though I was quick to choose this club," Scannell told the Bantams' website.

"There is a huge amount of history and ambition at this club. I have seen the stadium and the new pitch, which looks fantastic, and I know this is the right move for me."

