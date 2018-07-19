Sean Scannell: Bradford City sign Huddersfield Town midfielder for undisclosed fee
-
- From the section Bradford
Bradford City have signed Huddersfield Town midfielder Sean Scannell for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old, who has agreed a two-year contract at Valley Parade, did not make a Premier League appearance for Huddersfield last season.
He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Burton and last played for the Terriers in their extra-time FA Cup win over Birmingham City in January.
Scannell started out at Crystal Palace before moving to Yorkshire in 2012.
"I was made aware that Bradford City and a few other clubs had shown interest in me, though I was quick to choose this club," Scannell told the Bantams' website.
"There is a huge amount of history and ambition at this club. I have seen the stadium and the new pitch, which looks fantastic, and I know this is the right move for me."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.