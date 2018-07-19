Glenavon have to believe - Hamilton

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says his side are aware of the challenge in front of them as they take on Molde in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier.

The Lurgan Blues produced a brilliant display at Mourneview Park last week to claim a famous 2-1 win against the much-fancied Norwegian side.

Hamilton accepts that Molde, managed by former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, are still favourites to progress from the tie but believes his team are capable of causing another upset.