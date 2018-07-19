BBC Sport - Glenavon have to believe - Hamilton

Glenavon have to believe - Hamilton

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says his side are aware of the challenge in front of them as they take on Molde in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier.

The Lurgan Blues produced a brilliant display at Mourneview Park last week to claim a famous 2-1 win against the much-fancied Norwegian side.

Hamilton accepts that Molde, managed by former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, are still favourites to progress from the tie but believes his team are capable of causing another upset.

Top videos

Video

Glenavon have to believe - Hamilton

Video

Stokes shines as England win 'crazy' match

Video

'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs

Video

GB secure silver in women's eights

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli

Video

GB win silver in men's four rowing

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough

Video

GB's Davies sets European record in heats

Video

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Video

GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit

Video

'It's game on' - Broad takes two early wickets

Video

Kay wins GB's first European Championships medal

Video

Finch ton leads Surrey to T20 victory over Middlesex

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired