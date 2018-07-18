Thursday papers

Express back page
The Express lead on news that Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss the whole of the 2018-19 season
Guardian back page
The Guardian also highlight Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury as one of their main stories
Times back page
The Times quote Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who says if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returns before next May it would be a "bonus".
Star back page
The Star also focus on Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri talking about Eden Hazard
i paper back page
The i paper discuss Liverpool's agreement to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson
Mirror back page
While the Mirror pick-up on quotes from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the club's pre-season tour

