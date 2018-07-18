Ben Nugent: Stevenage sign former Gillingham defender

Ben Nugent's former clubs include Cardiff City and Crewe Alexandra

Stevenage have signed unattached former Gillingham defender Ben Nugent on an undisclosed-length deal.

The 25-year-old turned down an offer of a new contract from the Gills and left the Kent outfit at the end of June.

"I have got strong ties to the area so, for me, this is the perfect place to join," Nugent told Stevenage's website.

"My dad played for the club and I have really enjoyed being around the place recently so I am really excited about getting started."

