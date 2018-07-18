Gianfranco Zola: Former Chelsea striker appointed Maurizio Sarri's assistant

Gianfranco Zola has managed three times in England since retiring as a player - at West Ham, Watford and Birmingham

Former Chelsea and Italy striker Gianfranco Zola has returned to Stamford Bridge as assistant to new manager Maurizio Sarri.

As a player, Zola helped the club win two FA Cups, one Uefa Cup Winners' Cup, one Uefa Super Cup and one League Cup between 1996-2003.

"For me it is an amazing thing. I am pleased to be here," said Zola.

Zola, who resigned as Birmingham City manager in April 2017, has joined Chelsea's pre-season tour of Australia.

Fellow Italian Sarri, 59, was appointed Blues boss last week after fellow compatriot Antonio Conte was sacked despite winning the Premier League title in 2016-17 and FA Cup in 2017-18.

"It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player," added Zola, 52.

"I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure."

