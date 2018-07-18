Celtic 3-0 Alashkert: Rosenborg a 'great' threat - Kristoffer Ajer

Kristoffer Ajer (right) and Jack Hendry had to cope with the sending off of Jozo Simunovic against Alashkert

Celtic's Norwegian defender, Kristoffer Ajer, has warned they face a "great" team in Rosenborg in next week's Champions League qualifier.

Brendan Rodgers' side recorded a second 3-0 win over Alashkert, despite Jozo Simunovic's early red card.

But Ajer says Rosenborg will pose a much greater threat than the Armenians.

"Rosenborg are a really tough opponent with a lot of quality players," he said. "It will be a really tough game home and away."

Moussa Dembele scored twice either side of Simunovic's 11th-minute red card, with James Forrest adding a third before half-time.

That set up a re-match with Rosenborg, who Celtic scraped past 1-0 on aggregate last season, in the second qualifying round.

"When you play Champions League qualifiers, you meet quality opponents," the 20-year-old said.

"I know Rosenborg really well. Last year, they beat Ajax in the last round to go through [to the Europa League group stage], so they are a really top side and can really hurt you if you're not 100% up for the game.

"Rosenborg are a typical Scandinavian team. They are well organised and have a good squad, so I think that's their biggest strength.

"It's a well built team with a manager that has been there for many years."

Celtic defeated Rosenborg 1-0 on aggregate in the Champions League qualifiers last season

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers knows what to expect from Rosenborg in a game for which Simunovic will now be suspended.

"They have made some changes, but their system is very much the same," he told BBC Scotland. "They play 4-3-3, like to pass the ball.

"I think they'll come here, similar to last year, and be very compact, very tight and try and not concede."

Rodgers suggested that his team's "appetite and hunger in the game was exceptional" as they beat Alashkert despite Simunovic's red card leaving them a man short.

"It was a very good win for us considering we played most of the game with 10 men," he said.

"We got three goals and could have had a few more. We dominated the game with 10 men."

Of the red card, Rodgers said: "It could have gone either way. I can see why the ref sent him off.

"It was a high boot on the player. In European football, when your foot is that high, you can expect a red card."

French striker Dembele limped off in the second half, but Rodgers is hopeful that the injury is not too serious ahead of the first leg against Rosenborg on Wednesday at Celtic Park.

"We'll find out in the next couple of days," he added. "He just felt a bit of tightness in his hamstring."