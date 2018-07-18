Toumani Diagouraga: Swindon Town sign Fleetwood Town midfielder

From the section

Toumani Diagouraga is Swindon's seventh summer signing so far

Swindon Town have signed midfielder Toumani Diagouraga on a free transfer from Fleetwood Town.

The 31-year-old former Paris St-Germain trainee has signed a two-year contract with the League Two Robins.

The Frenchman has previously played for English Football League clubs including Peterborough, Brentford and Plymouth, as well as Leeds United.

"I've known Toumani for quite some time now," Swindon boss Phil Brown told the club website. "I'm delighted."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.