Anton Walkes: Portsmouth sign Tottenham defender for undisclosed fee

Anton Walkes made 12 league starts for Portsmouth last season

Portsmouth have signed versatile defender Anton Walkes from Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The 21-year-old, who spent the latter half of the 2017-18 season on loan with Pompey, moves for an undisclosed fee.

"Anton's still young and has a really big future in the game," manager Kenny Jackett told Portsmouth's website.

"We're delighted to be able to sign him on a permanent basis. He's somebody we obviously know very well."

