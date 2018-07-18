Glasgow City: Slovenia striker Lara Ivanusa makes the move to Scottish champions

Lara Ivanusa (right) made her Slovenia debut in a 3-1 defeat by Scotland in April 2016

Glasgow City have signed Slovenian player of the year Lara Ivanusa, their second recruit of the summer.

Ivanusa, capped seven times for her country, made her international debut in a Euro 2017 qualifier against Scotland in April 2016 in Paisley.

She was most recently at Olimpija Ljubljana in her homeland, helping them win the league title.

"It's fantastic that Glasgow City can entice such a brilliant young talent to the club," said head coach Scott Booth.

Lara has already done a lot in the game, but her potential is enormous."

The forward, 21, joins Bosnian international Lidija Kulis, who signed for the Scottish champions on Tuesday.

The signings arrive in time for City's Champions League campaign next month.

Booth's side enter in the group stage, facing Belgian champions Anderlecht, Georgians Martve, and Gornik Leczna of Poland, with all three games being played at the Oriam in Edinburgh.