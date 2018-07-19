Adam Rooney: Salford City sign Aberdeen striker

Adam Rooney scored 11 goals in 42 appearances for Aberdeen last season

Salford City have signed striker Adam Rooney from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

Salford, a club part-owned by five former Manchester United players, will play in the National League for the first time in 2018-19.

Rooney, 30, joined the Dons from Oldham Athletic in 2014 and has scored 87 goals in 194 appearances.

Aberdeen will face Premier League club Burnley in the second qualifying round of the Europa League later this month.

Instead of possibly being involved in that tie, Rooney has chosen to return to England, having started his career with Stoke City and then later playing for Birmingham City.

"We wish Adam all the very best with his new venture and it is always with a heavy heart when you lose a good player who is also a really good person," Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes told the club website.

"Since I signed Adam four and a half years ago, he has given us nothing but good value and has been a fantastic boy to work with."

Salford were taken over by Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt in 2014, and have won three promotions in four seasons to climb up to England's fifth tier.

