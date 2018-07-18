Jamie Mackie: Oxford United sign ex-QPR striker on two-year contract

Jamie Mackie scored four goals in 21 games for Championship side QPR last season

Oxford United have signed striker Jamie Mackie on a two-year deal, after his departure from Queens Park Rangers at the end of last season.

Mackie, 32, scored six goals in 56 games in his second spell at Rangers, including four in 21 last term.

The former Scotland forward, who previously played for Nottingham Forest and Reading, has scored a total of 72 goals in 456 appearances.

"There is a genuine excitement about the whole club," Mackie said.

"I can't wait to train with the lads and start getting some match time."

