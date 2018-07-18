BBC Sport - Maurizio Sarri: Chelsea manager says 'transfer market bores me'
Transfer market bores me - Sarri
- From the section Chelsea
New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he is not interested in the transfer market, saying it bores him. The former Napoli boss was speaking to the media for the first time since replacing Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.
