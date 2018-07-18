Fabio: Middlesbrough defender joins Nantes on a three-year deal

From the section

Fabio made 25 Championship and cup appearances for Middlesbrough last season

Defender Fabio has left Championship side Middlesbrough to join French club Nantes in an undisclosed deal.

The 28-year-old moves to the Ligue 1 club on a three-year deal, having been at the Riverside for two seasons, playing 52 games, scoring twice.

The Brazilian joined Manchester United from Fluminense in 2008, spending five and a half years at Old Trafford prior to spells with QPR and Cardiff.

"I'm very happy joining a good club," said the former Brazil international.

