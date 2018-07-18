Reading Women: Brooke Chaplen extends contract with WSL club

Brooke Chaplen scored eight goals for Reading in the WSL last season

Reading Women striker Brooke Chaplen has extended her contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 29-year-old scored 12 goals in 25 appearances for the Royals after joining from Sunderland last season.

Her goals helped push Reading to their highest WSL finish of fourth.

"I'm really excited," Chaplen said. "We're going into next year wanting to do better and excited at what we're capable of as a team. Hopefully next year we are able to go one better."