Man pleads guilty to sending racist tweet to Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney made 28 appearances while on loan with Wigan Athletic last season

A man has been given a 12-month community order for racially aggravated harassment after sending an abusive tweet to Newcastle striker Ivan Toney.

Calvin White, 25, of Hollycarrside Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £170 costs.

The tweet was posted while 22-year-old Toney was on loan with then-League One club Wigan Athletic in December 2017.

Wigan immediately notified Twitter and police upon seeing the post.

A Kick It Out statement said: "We applaud Wigan Athletic for notifying both Twitter and the police. Discriminatory abuse is no less unacceptable when it is carried out on social media, and this shows that however and wherever this occurs there is no hiding place.

"However, it also proves that there is still a lot of work to be done in and around the game to tackle discrimination and educate offenders."