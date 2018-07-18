Juventus launch third kit made from recycled ocean plastic
-
- From the section European Football
Juventus have revealed their third-kit design for the 2018-19 season - made entirely from recycled ocean plastic.
Adidas designer Francesca Venturini, who created the dark grey shirt in partnership with Parley for the Oceans, said the jersey has "eco-innovation and longevity at its very heart".
The Serie A champions are the latest high-profile club to support the campaign to cut plastic pollution.
Manchester United and Real Madrid have also worn Parley Ocean Plastic kits.