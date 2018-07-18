Juventus launch third kit made from recycled ocean plastic

Juventus kit
The third kit is has been deigned by conservation group Parley for the Oceans and sport brand Adidas

Juventus have revealed their third-kit design for the 2018-19 season - made entirely from recycled ocean plastic.

Adidas designer Francesca Venturini, who created the dark grey shirt in partnership with Parley for the Oceans, said the jersey has "eco-innovation and longevity at its very heart".

The Serie A champions are the latest high-profile club to support the campaign to cut plastic pollution.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have also worn Parley Ocean Plastic kits.

Adidas Juventus kit
The kit is dark grey with a yellow trim

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Athletics event

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired