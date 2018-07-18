Juventus launch third kit made from recycled ocean plastic

The third kit is has been deigned by conservation group Parley for the Oceans and sport brand Adidas

Juventus have revealed their third-kit design for the 2018-19 season - made entirely from recycled ocean plastic.

Adidas designer Francesca Venturini, who created the dark grey shirt in partnership with Parley for the Oceans, said the jersey has "eco-innovation and longevity at its very heart".

The Serie A champions are the latest high-profile club to support the campaign to cut plastic pollution.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have also worn Parley Ocean Plastic kits.