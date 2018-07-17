BBC Sport - Crusaders calamity - Comical own goal in Champions League

Crusaders calamity - Comical own goal in Champions League

Crusaders defender Rodney Brown lobs in a comical own goal in the second leg of the Champions League first qualifying round against Bulgarian champions Ludogorets at Seaview.

The unfortunate Brown also scored an own goal in the Bulgarian outfit's 7-0 home leg win last week.

Brown's goal left Ludogorets 1-0 up at half-time at the north Belfast venue.

Crusaders calamity - Comical own goal in Champions League

