Siobhan Chamberlain: Manchester United keeper's neck injury 'not serious'

Siobhan Chamberlain has 50 senior international caps for England

England and Manchester United goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain is said to be recovering well after suffering a suspected neck injury on Sunday.

The new team's pre-season game against Liverpool Ladies was abandoned as the 34-year-old had to be taken to hospital.

The Red Devils said on Twitter: "Fortunately investigations confirmed no serious injury."

They reformed a senior women's side for the first time in 13 years this summer.

Former Liverpool stopper Chamberlain was one of 21 new players unveiled in United's squad, along with fellow England international Alex Greenwood, on 13 July.

The team - managed by former Lioness Casey Stoney - will compete in the new Women's Championship [tier two] from September.

United added: "Siobhan sustained a suspected serious neck injury during [our] pre-season game versus Liverpool.

"All medical precautions were taken which necessitated abandonment of the game whilst Siobhan was treated prior to hospital transfer. Siobhan is recovering well."