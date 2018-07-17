Yves Bissouma: Brighton sign Mali international from Lille

Bissouma (left) has 15 caps for Mali

Brighton have signed midfielder Yves Bissouma from Ligue 1 side Lille for an undisclosed fee.

Bissouma, 21, has signed a five-year deal and becomes the club's sixth signing of the transfer window.

The Mali international made 55 appearances for Lille, scoring twice, since joining in 2016.

Manager Chris Hughton said: "We have been keen to strengthen the squad in the central midfield positions and Yves will add to our options."

Contrary to reports, the fee for Bissouma is less than the club record £14m deal for striker Jurgen Locadia in January.

Brighton have already signed goalkeepers Jason Steele and David Button, defenders Bernardo and Leon Balogun and striker Florin Andone this summer.