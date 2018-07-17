League of Ireland: Limerick players follow Bray in voting to strike over wages

Limerick are second from bottom in the Premier Division with 21 points from 25 games

Limerick have become the second League of Ireland side to vote for strike action over payment of wages.

Bray Wanderers players also voted to take industrial action last week "as a last resort".

Wanderers lie bottom of the Premier Division, one place and six points below Limerick.

It means Limerick's home game with Waterford and Bray's match against Cork City, both on 27 July, are in doubt unless a resolution is found.

"We had received no payment since 1 June and despite numerous attempts over the course of the past six weeks to address this issue by our representatives, no payments have been made until the imminent threat of strike became real," Limerick players said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At the eleventh hour, we have received commitments from the club that we will be paid what we are owed to date but have received no satisfactory confirmation that our contracts will be honoured in the future.

"With nearly four months of the season to go, this leaves us in a very precarious situation as we simply cannot endure another long period without pay.

"Our representatives, the PFA Ireland, had sought guarantee of payment for the future, which is entirely reasonable given the history of the last six weeks, and this has not been provided.

"In the circumstances, we have now balloted to strike and the vote was overwhelmingly in favour. We will now serve strike notice and if payments which fall due in the future are not honoured then we will have no option but to take the last resort option of going on strike."

Bray players, who were last paid on 25 May, said they are taking strike action as there is "no prospect of this appalling situation being resolved".