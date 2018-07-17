Wahbi Khazri: Sunderland's Tunisia winger joins St Etienne for undisclosed fee

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Tunisia winger Wahbi Khazri has left League One Sunderland to join French side Saint Etienne for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

Khazri made 42 appearances for the Black Cats following a January 2016 move from Bordeaux.

He captained his country at the recent World Cup in Russia, scoring twice in their three group games.

The 27-year-old spent last season's Championship relegation campaign on loan to Rennes.

He scored nine goals, helping the Ligue 1 club qualify for Europe.

"At 27, Wahbi has reached maturity," Saint Etienne sporting director Frederic Paquet said. "He not only led his team to the finals of the World Cup but he also managed to show his great talent in a high-profile group where Tunisia faced two of the semi-finalists."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.