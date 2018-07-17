BBC Sport - Wakefield Trinity's Bill Tupou scores 'sensational' try of the week

Wakefield's Tupou scores 'sensational' try of the week

Watch Wakefield's Bill Tupou run from his own half to score a 'sensational' try in their 20-20 draw against Leeds.

Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.

Available in the UK only

