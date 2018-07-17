Scottish League Cup - Group F
Annan Athletic4Berwick0

Annan Athletic v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6SonkurBooked at 28mins
  • 3Creaney
  • 11Johnston
  • 4WilsonSubstituted forMoxonat 67'minutes
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 7Wallace
  • 9MuirSubstituted forSmithat 54'minutes
  • 10Roberts

Substitutes

  • 12Minto
  • 14Moxon
  • 15Smith
  • 16Murphy
  • 17Swinglehurst

Berwick

  • 20Adams
  • 12Cook
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Todd
  • 15DavieSubstituted forHealyat 45'minutes
  • 8LaverySubstituted forChapmanat 73'minutes
  • 11Phillips
  • 3Orru
  • 14MurphyBooked at 75mins
  • 10Willis
  • 9MurrellSubstituted forFlemingat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 2Fleming
  • 16Healy
  • 17Rose
  • 18Chapman
  • 19Molloy
Referee:
Duncan Williams
Attendance:
192

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home18
Away4
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Annan Athletic 4, Berwick Rangers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 4, Berwick Rangers 0.

Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).

Jamie Chapman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).

Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ally Adams.

Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).

Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jamie Chapman replaces Darren Lavery because of an injury.

Delay in match Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Oliver Fleming replaces Aaron Murrell.

Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Owen Moxon replaces David Wilson because of an injury.

Delay in match David Wilson (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ally Adams.

Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).

Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired