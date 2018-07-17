Match ends, Annan Athletic 4, Berwick Rangers 0.
Annan Athletic v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6SonkurBooked at 28mins
- 3Creaney
- 11Johnston
- 4WilsonSubstituted forMoxonat 67'minutes
- 8Sinnamon
- 7Wallace
- 9MuirSubstituted forSmithat 54'minutes
- 10Roberts
Substitutes
- 12Minto
- 14Moxon
- 15Smith
- 16Murphy
- 17Swinglehurst
Berwick
- 20Adams
- 12Cook
- 5Wilson
- 6Todd
- 15DavieSubstituted forHealyat 45'minutes
- 8LaverySubstituted forChapmanat 73'minutes
- 11Phillips
- 3Orru
- 14MurphyBooked at 75mins
- 10Willis
- 9MurrellSubstituted forFlemingat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 2Fleming
- 16Healy
- 17Rose
- 18Chapman
- 19Molloy
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
- Attendance:
- 192
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 4, Berwick Rangers 0.
Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).
Jamie Chapman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ally Adams.
Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).
Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Murphy (Berwick Rangers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Jamie Chapman replaces Darren Lavery because of an injury.
Delay in match Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) because of an injury.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Oliver Fleming replaces Aaron Murrell.
Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Owen Moxon replaces David Wilson because of an injury.
Delay in match David Wilson (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ally Adams.
Attempt saved. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).
Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.