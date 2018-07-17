Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cowdenbeath2Inverness CT5

Cowdenbeath v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Pyper
  • 5MarshBooked at 85mins
  • 3Talbot
  • 8Buchanan
  • 10ScottSubstituted forMillerat 56'minutes
  • 6MalcolmSubstituted forScullionat 86'minutes
  • 11SmithSubstituted forMuirheadat 74'minutes
  • 7Cox
  • 9Sheerin

Substitutes

  • 12Scullion
  • 14Fotheringham
  • 15Swann
  • 16Miller
  • 17Goodfellow
  • 19Muirhead

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 22McKay
  • 3Tremarco
  • 7Polworth
  • 11Walsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 9AustinSubstituted forOakleyat 67'minutes
  • 19WhiteSubstituted forTraffordat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 14Oakley
  • 15Welsh
  • 16Calder
  • 18Elbouzedi
  • 24Trafford
  • 42Hoban
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
374

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away10
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Inverness CT 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Inverness CT 5.

Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Pat Scullion replaces Blair Malcolm.

Booking

David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Marsh (Cowdenbeath).

Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Inverness CT 5. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Inverness CT 5. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Cameron Muirhead replaces Bradley Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Charlie Trafford replaces Jordan White.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Inverness CT 4. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Brad McKay.

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. George Oakley replaces Nathan Austin.

Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller replaces Martin Scott.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

