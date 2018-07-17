Match ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Inverness CT 5.
Cowdenbeath v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 4Pyper
- 5MarshBooked at 85mins
- 3Talbot
- 8Buchanan
- 10ScottSubstituted forMillerat 56'minutes
- 6MalcolmSubstituted forScullionat 86'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forMuirheadat 74'minutes
- 7Cox
- 9Sheerin
Substitutes
- 12Scullion
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Swann
- 16Miller
- 17Goodfellow
- 19Muirhead
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 5Donaldson
- 22McKay
- 3Tremarco
- 7Polworth
- 11Walsh
- 4Chalmers
- 10Doran Cogan
- 9AustinSubstituted forOakleyat 67'minutes
- 19WhiteSubstituted forTraffordat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 14Oakley
- 15Welsh
- 16Calder
- 18Elbouzedi
- 24Trafford
- 42Hoban
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 374
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Inverness CT 5.
Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Pat Scullion replaces Blair Malcolm.
Booking
David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Marsh (Cowdenbeath).
Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Inverness CT 5. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Inverness CT 5. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Cameron Muirhead replaces Bradley Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Charlie Trafford replaces Jordan White.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Inverness CT 4. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. George Oakley replaces Nathan Austin.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller replaces Martin Scott.