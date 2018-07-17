Match ends, Montrose 1, East Fife 0.
Montrose v East Fife
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Millar
- 14Dillon
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 18Campbell
- 11FergusonSubstituted forWatsonat 62'minutes
- 2Masson
- 6FotheringhamSubstituted forAllanat 74'minutes
- 3Steeves
- 15Cavanagh
- 24SkellySubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
- 20Campbell
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 4Allan
- 8Watson
- 12Mcfarlane
- 16Johnston
East Fife
- 1Long
- 2DunsmoreSubstituted forKaneat 84'minutes
- 5Dunlop
- 6Watson
- 16Meggatt
- 17Davidson
- 7Thomson
- 14Watt
- 8SlatterySubstituted forDowdsat 64'minutes
- 12McBride
- 9CourtSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 10Smith
- 15Dowds
- 20Bell
- 21Couser
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 466
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 1, East Fife 0.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ross Campbell (Montrose).
Ross Dunlop (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Chris Kane replaces Aaron Dunsmore.
Danny Cavanagh (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Scott McBride (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Attempt saved. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Matthew Allan replaces Martyn Fotheringham.
Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Danny Cavanagh (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Jonathan Court.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Anton Dowds replaces Patrick Slattery.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Paul Watson replaces Ryan Ferguson.
Hand ball by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.
Foul by Danny Cavanagh (Montrose).
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.