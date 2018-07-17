Scottish League Cup - Group B
Montrose1East Fife0

Montrose v East Fife

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Millar
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 18Campbell
  • 11FergusonSubstituted forWatsonat 62'minutes
  • 2Masson
  • 6FotheringhamSubstituted forAllanat 74'minutes
  • 3Steeves
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 24SkellySubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutes
  • 20Campbell

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 8Watson
  • 12Mcfarlane
  • 16Johnston

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 2DunsmoreSubstituted forKaneat 84'minutes
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6Watson
  • 16Meggatt
  • 17Davidson
  • 7Thomson
  • 14Watt
  • 8SlatterySubstituted forDowdsat 64'minutes
  • 12McBride
  • 9CourtSubstituted forSmithat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 10Smith
  • 15Dowds
  • 20Bell
  • 21Couser
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
466

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 1, East Fife 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 1, East Fife 0.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Ross Campbell (Montrose).

Ross Dunlop (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Thomson (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Chris Kane replaces Aaron Dunsmore.

Danny Cavanagh (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).

Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Scott McBride (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

Attempt saved. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Hand ball by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Matthew Allan replaces Martyn Fotheringham.

Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Danny Cavanagh (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left.

Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Jonathan Court.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Anton Dowds replaces Patrick Slattery.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Paul Watson replaces Ryan Ferguson.

Hand ball by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.

Foul by Danny Cavanagh (Montrose).

Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired