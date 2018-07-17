Scottish League Cup - Group B
Falkirk2Forfar0

Falkirk v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 31MutchBooked at 10mins
  • 2KiddSubstituted forLewisat 45'minutes
  • 15Harrison
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 3McGhee
  • 7Petravicius
  • 6Paton
  • 14Robson
  • 11FroxyliasBooked at 38minsSubstituted forOwen-Evansat 45'minutes
  • 21Mackin
  • 16TurnerSubstituted forO'Haraat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 4Muirhead
  • 8Sammut
  • 9Lewis
  • 10Owen-Evans
  • 18Brough
  • 20O'Hara

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 3Whyte
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Munro
  • 11KellySubstituted forStarkeyat 63'minutes
  • 6Reilly
  • 5Travis
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 10EastonSubstituted forFraserat 78'minutes
  • 7BainSubstituted forCoupeat 86'minutes
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Starkey
  • 14Coupe
  • 15Malone
  • 16Fraser
  • 21Muir
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
1,429

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Falkirk 2, Forfar Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Falkirk 2, Forfar Athletic 0.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.

Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Jamie Bain.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 2, Forfar Athletic 0. Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Gary Fraser replaces Dylan Easton.

Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Paul Paton.

Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Kevin O'Hara replaces Dan Turner.

Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Attempt blocked. Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ben Starkey replaces John Kelly.

Tom Dallison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Kelly (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Owen-Evans.

Attempt missed. Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Second Half

Second Half begins Falkirk 0, Forfar Athletic 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Tom Owen-Evans replaces Dimitris Froxylias.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Dennon Lewis replaces Lewis Kidd.

Half Time

First Half ends, Falkirk 0, Forfar Athletic 0.

Attempt blocked. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Falkirk).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

