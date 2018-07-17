Match ends, Falkirk 2, Forfar Athletic 0.
Falkirk v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 31MutchBooked at 10mins
- 2KiddSubstituted forLewisat 45'minutes
- 15Harrison
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 3McGhee
- 7Petravicius
- 6Paton
- 14Robson
- 11FroxyliasBooked at 38minsSubstituted forOwen-Evansat 45'minutes
- 21Mackin
- 16TurnerSubstituted forO'Haraat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fasan
- 4Muirhead
- 8Sammut
- 9Lewis
- 10Owen-Evans
- 18Brough
- 20O'Hara
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 3Whyte
- 2Meechan
- 4Munro
- 11KellySubstituted forStarkeyat 63'minutes
- 6Reilly
- 5Travis
- 8MacKintosh
- 10EastonSubstituted forFraserat 78'minutes
- 7BainSubstituted forCoupeat 86'minutes
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Starkey
- 14Coupe
- 15Malone
- 16Fraser
- 21Muir
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 1,429
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 2, Forfar Athletic 0.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.
Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Jamie Bain.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 2, Forfar Athletic 0. Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Gary Fraser replaces Dylan Easton.
Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Paul Paton.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Kevin O'Hara replaces Dan Turner.
Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Attempt blocked. Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ben Starkey replaces John Kelly.
Tom Dallison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Kelly (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Owen-Evans.
Attempt missed. Tom Owen-Evans (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Second Half
Second Half begins Falkirk 0, Forfar Athletic 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Tom Owen-Evans replaces Dimitris Froxylias.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Dennon Lewis replaces Lewis Kidd.
Half Time
First Half ends, Falkirk 0, Forfar Athletic 0.
Attempt blocked. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Falkirk).