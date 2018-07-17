Scottish League Cup - Group A
Ross County1Dundee Utd0

Ross County v Dundee United

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 4FontaineSubstituted forMorrisat 39'minutes
  • 3Kelly
  • 14MullinSubstituted forKeillor-Dunnat 61'minutes
  • 8Lindsay
  • 6DraperBooked at 32mins
  • 7Gardyne
  • 9MckaySubstituted forDowat 83'minutes
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 5Morris
  • 16Dykes
  • 17Keillor-Dunn
  • 18Dow
  • 21Munro
  • 22Dingwall
  • 24Paton

Dundee Utd

  • 34Rakovan
  • 22Wardrop
  • 2Murdoch
  • 4Frans
  • 3Booth
  • 20RabitschSubstituted forAppereat 89'minutes
  • 5Barton
  • 7McMullan
  • 12StantonBooked at 22mins
  • 16SmithBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGlassat 57'minutes
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 1Siegrist
  • 17Robson
  • 18Allardice
  • 23Scobbie
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 27Appere
  • 32Glass
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
1,544

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 0.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Booth (Dundee United).

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Frederic Frans.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Louis Appere replaces Christoph Rabitsch.

Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Ross County 1, Dundee United 0. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Dow.

Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Ryan Dow replaces Billy McKay.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Fox.

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Penalty saved! Nicky Clark (Dundee United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Penalty Dundee United. Paul McMullan draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Michael Gardyne (Ross County) after a foul in the penalty area.

Hand ball by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Callum Booth.

Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).

Sam Wardrop (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Davis Keillor-Dunn replaces Josh Mullin.

Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).

Declan Glass (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Declan Glass replaces Matthew Smith.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum Morris (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sean Kelly.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Michael Gardyne.

Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

