Match ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 0.
Ross County v Dundee United
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 4FontaineSubstituted forMorrisat 39'minutes
- 3Kelly
- 14MullinSubstituted forKeillor-Dunnat 61'minutes
- 8Lindsay
- 6DraperBooked at 32mins
- 7Gardyne
- 9MckaySubstituted forDowat 83'minutes
- 10McManus
Substitutes
- 5Morris
- 16Dykes
- 17Keillor-Dunn
- 18Dow
- 21Munro
- 22Dingwall
- 24Paton
Dundee Utd
- 34Rakovan
- 22Wardrop
- 2Murdoch
- 4Frans
- 3Booth
- 20RabitschSubstituted forAppereat 89'minutes
- 5Barton
- 7McMullan
- 12StantonBooked at 22mins
- 16SmithBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGlassat 57'minutes
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 1Siegrist
- 17Robson
- 18Allardice
- 23Scobbie
- 24Edjenguele
- 27Appere
- 32Glass
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 1,544
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Dundee United 0.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Booth (Dundee United).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Frederic Frans.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Louis Appere replaces Christoph Rabitsch.
Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Dundee United 0. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Dow.
Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ryan Dow replaces Billy McKay.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Nicky Clark (Dundee United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty Dundee United. Paul McMullan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Michael Gardyne (Ross County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Hand ball by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Callum Booth.
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).
Sam Wardrop (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Davis Keillor-Dunn replaces Josh Mullin.
Foul by Sean Kelly (Ross County).
Declan Glass (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Declan Glass replaces Matthew Smith.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Morris (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Michael Gardyne.
Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).