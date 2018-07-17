Scottish League Cup - Group A
Alloa4Arbroath2

Alloa Athletic v Arbroath

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5GrahamBooked at 82mins
  • 4Karadachki
  • 3Dick
  • 7CawleySubstituted forHetheringtonat 63'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 6FlanniganBooked at 15minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 64'minutes
  • 11Hastie
  • 9Spence
  • 10TroutenSubstituted forPeggieat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Peggie
  • 14Hetherington
  • 15Robertson
  • 16Goodwin
  • 21Henry

Arbroath

  • 1Hill
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 8ToshneySubstituted forHamiltonat 45'minutes
  • 7McKenna
  • 6Whatley
  • 3Gold
  • 11DenholmSubstituted forKaderat 74'minutes
  • 9HesterSubstituted forSwankieat 74'minutes
  • 10Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Swankie
  • 14Kader
  • 15Linn
  • 16Hamilton
  • 21Jamieson
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
302

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 4, Arbroath 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 4, Arbroath 2.

Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).

Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Attempt saved. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Reis Peggie replaces Alan Trouten.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Danny Denholm.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Kane Hester.

Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jon Robertson.

Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jon Robertson replaces Iain Flannigan.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington replaces Kevin Cawley.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

