Match ends, Alloa Athletic 4, Arbroath 2.
Alloa Athletic v Arbroath
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5GrahamBooked at 82mins
- 4Karadachki
- 3Dick
- 7CawleySubstituted forHetheringtonat 63'minutes
- 8Brown
- 6FlanniganBooked at 15minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 64'minutes
- 11Hastie
- 9Spence
- 10TroutenSubstituted forPeggieat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Peggie
- 14Hetherington
- 15Robertson
- 16Goodwin
- 21Henry
Arbroath
- 1Hill
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 8ToshneySubstituted forHamiltonat 45'minutes
- 7McKenna
- 6Whatley
- 3Gold
- 11DenholmSubstituted forKaderat 74'minutes
- 9HesterSubstituted forSwankieat 74'minutes
- 10Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Swankie
- 14Kader
- 15Linn
- 16Hamilton
- 21Jamieson
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 302
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 4, Arbroath 2.
Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Attempt saved. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Reis Peggie replaces Alan Trouten.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Danny Denholm.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Gavin Swankie replaces Kane Hester.
Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jon Robertson replaces Iain Flannigan.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington replaces Kevin Cawley.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.