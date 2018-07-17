Match ends, Queen of the South 3, Clyde 0.
Queen of the South v Clyde
-
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 6DoyleSubstituted forWatsonat 87'minutes
- 4Fordyce
- 3Marshall
- 12Semple
- 14HarkinsBooked at 87mins
- 19BellBooked at 54minsSubstituted forToddat 63'minutes
- 7Stirling
- 25DykesSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 10Todd
- 16Watson
- 17Murray
- 18Tremble
- 20Leighfield
- 23Gourlay
- 24Harvey
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Duffie
- 5Cogill
- 6GormanSubstituted forRumsbyat 64'minutes
- 3StewartBooked at 61mins
- 7Ferns
- 8CuddihySubstituted forBoyleat 70'minutes
- 10McStay
- 11Love
- 16NicollSubstituted forLamontat 64'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Grant
- 15Lamont
- 17Rumsby
- 18Boyle
- 19McNiff
- 20Millar
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 788
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 3, Clyde 0.
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Dean Watson replaces Michael Doyle.
Booking
Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Lyndon Dykes.
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Stewart (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Eddie Ferns (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3, Clyde 0. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andy Stirling.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lyndon Dykes.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Callum Semple.
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Attempt missed. Callum Semple (Queen of the South) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jordan Stewart.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Barry Cuddihy.
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Kevin Nicoll.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Scott Rumsby replaces Joseph Gorman.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Josh Todd replaces Owen Bell.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Blair Currie (Clyde) because of an injury.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Attempt saved. Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Jordan Stewart (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Stewart (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Scott Mercer.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jordan Stewart.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Kevin Nicoll.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Alan Martin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Booking
Owen Bell (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.