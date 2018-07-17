Scottish League Cup - Group G
Queen of Sth3Clyde0

Queen of the South v Clyde

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 6DoyleSubstituted forWatsonat 87'minutes
  • 4Fordyce
  • 3Marshall
  • 12Semple
  • 14HarkinsBooked at 87mins
  • 19BellBooked at 54minsSubstituted forToddat 63'minutes
  • 7Stirling
  • 25DykesSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 10Todd
  • 16Watson
  • 17Murray
  • 18Tremble
  • 20Leighfield
  • 23Gourlay
  • 24Harvey

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Duffie
  • 5Cogill
  • 6GormanSubstituted forRumsbyat 64'minutes
  • 3StewartBooked at 61mins
  • 7Ferns
  • 8CuddihySubstituted forBoyleat 70'minutes
  • 10McStay
  • 11Love
  • 16NicollSubstituted forLamontat 64'minutes
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Grant
  • 15Lamont
  • 17Rumsby
  • 18Boyle
  • 19McNiff
  • 20Millar
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
788

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Queen of the South 3, Clyde 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen of the South 3, Clyde 0.

Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Dean Watson replaces Michael Doyle.

Booking

Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Connor Murray replaces Lyndon Dykes.

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Stewart (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Eddie Ferns (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 3, Clyde 0. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andy Stirling.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lyndon Dykes.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Callum Semple.

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Attempt missed. Callum Semple (Queen of the South) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jordan Stewart.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Jack Boyle replaces Barry Cuddihy.

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Kevin Nicoll.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Scott Rumsby replaces Joseph Gorman.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Josh Todd replaces Owen Bell.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Blair Currie (Clyde) because of an injury.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Blair Currie.

Attempt saved. Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Jordan Stewart (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Stewart (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Scott Mercer.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jordan Stewart.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Kevin Nicoll.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Blair Currie.

Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Alan Martin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Booking

Owen Bell (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired