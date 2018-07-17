Scottish League Cup - Group D
Stirling1Brechin2

Stirling Albion v Brechin City

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 4HamiltonSubstituted forMacDonaldat 35'minutes
  • 5Marr
  • 6Banner
  • 2McGeachie
  • 8Jardine
  • 10MoonSubstituted forFellat 46'minutes
  • 3Allan
  • 11DochertySubstituted forMacDonaldat 84'minutes
  • 9McLaughlin
  • 7Stewart

Substitutes

  • 12MacDonald
  • 14Fell
  • 15Thomson
  • 16Watson
  • 17Law
  • 18Young
  • 19MacDonald

Brechin

  • 1Brennan
  • 12Lynas
  • 2McLean
  • 5Hill
  • 3BurnsBooked at 63mins
  • 14Smith
  • 8Tapping
  • 18HenrySubstituted forSinclairat 70'minutes
  • 15Morena
  • 11Shields
  • 17MelinguiSubstituted forOrsiat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Spark
  • 7Orsi
  • 10Sinclair
  • 16Tapping
Referee:
David Lowe
Attendance:
334

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Brechin City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Brechin City 2.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Sean Burns.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kevin Fell.

Attempt missed. Euan Smith (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Brechin City 2. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Mitchell McDonald replaces Dominic Docherty.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jason Marr.

Attempt missed. Dene Shields (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Attempt saved. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).

Attempt blocked. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Fell (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Dene Shields (Brechin City).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dougie Hill (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Jamie Henry.

Attempt saved. Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).

Attempt blocked. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Sean Burns (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).

Attempt blocked. Sean Burns (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

Euan Smith (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Attempt blocked. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired