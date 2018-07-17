Stirling Albion v Brechin City

Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Brechin City 2.
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4HamiltonSubstituted forMacDonaldat 35'minutes
- 5Marr
- 6Banner
- 2McGeachie
- 8Jardine
- 10MoonSubstituted forFellat 46'minutes
- 3Allan
- 11DochertySubstituted forMacDonaldat 84'minutes
- 9McLaughlin
- 7Stewart
Substitutes
- 12MacDonald
- 14Fell
- 15Thomson
- 16Watson
- 17Law
- 18Young
- 19MacDonald
Brechin
- 1Brennan
- 12Lynas
- 2McLean
- 5Hill
- 3BurnsBooked at 63mins
- 14Smith
- 8Tapping
- 18HenrySubstituted forSinclairat 70'minutes
- 15Morena
- 11Shields
- 17MelinguiSubstituted forOrsiat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Spark
- 7Orsi
- 10Sinclair
- 16Tapping
- Referee:
- David Lowe
- Attendance:
- 334
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Brechin City 2.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Sean Burns.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kevin Fell.
Attempt missed. Euan Smith (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Brechin City 2. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Mitchell McDonald replaces Dominic Docherty.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jason Marr.
Attempt missed. Dene Shields (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Attempt saved. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Fell (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Dene Shields (Brechin City).
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).
Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Jamie Henry.
Attempt saved. Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Sean Burns (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Sean Burns (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Euan Smith (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Attempt blocked. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.