Scottish League Cup - Group D
Dunfermline3Peterhead0

Dunfermline Athletic v Peterhead

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Durnan
  • 6AshcroftSubstituted forMcCannat 76'minutes
  • 3Longridge
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 4Devine
  • 8ThomsonSubstituted forConnollyat 76'minutes
  • 11CraigenBooked at 80mins
  • 10Longridge
  • 9HippolyteBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRyanat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Morrison
  • 14Martin
  • 15Connolly
  • 16McCann
  • 17Smith
  • 18Ryan
  • 20Gill

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 16HomeSubstituted forNorrisat 70'minutes
  • 2BrownBooked at 77mins
  • 4Eadie
  • 7StevensonBooked at 64mins
  • 8BrownBooked at 59mins
  • 6FerrySubstituted forMacdonaldat 85'minutes
  • 10Leitch
  • 33Gibson
  • 9McAllister
  • 11McLeanSubstituted forKavanaghat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Norris
  • 14Kavanagh
  • 15Buxton
  • 17Macdonald
  • 19McCracken
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
1,848

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Peterhead 0.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Peterhead 0. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aidan Connolly.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic).

Aaron Norris (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Myles Hippolyte.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Peterhead 0. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by William Gibson (Peterhead) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Norris.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Liam Macdonald replaces Simon Ferry.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Attempt saved. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Jason Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Lewis McCann replaces Lee Ashcroft.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly replaces Joseph Thomson.

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces Callum Home.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Ross Kavanagh replaces Russell McLean.

Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Booking

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

