Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Peterhead 0.
Dunfermline Athletic v Peterhead
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Durnan
- 6AshcroftSubstituted forMcCannat 76'minutes
- 3Longridge
- 7Higginbotham
- 4Devine
- 8ThomsonSubstituted forConnollyat 76'minutes
- 11CraigenBooked at 80mins
- 10Longridge
- 9HippolyteBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRyanat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Morrison
- 14Martin
- 15Connolly
- 16McCann
- 17Smith
- 18Ryan
- 20Gill
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 16HomeSubstituted forNorrisat 70'minutes
- 2BrownBooked at 77mins
- 4Eadie
- 7StevensonBooked at 64mins
- 8BrownBooked at 59mins
- 6FerrySubstituted forMacdonaldat 85'minutes
- 10Leitch
- 33Gibson
- 9McAllister
- 11McLeanSubstituted forKavanaghat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Norris
- 14Kavanagh
- 15Buxton
- 17Macdonald
- 19McCracken
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 1,848
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Peterhead 0. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aidan Connolly.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic).
Aaron Norris (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Myles Hippolyte.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Peterhead 0. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by William Gibson (Peterhead) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Aaron Norris.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Liam Macdonald replaces Simon Ferry.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Attempt saved. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jason Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Lewis McCann replaces Lee Ashcroft.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly replaces Joseph Thomson.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces Callum Home.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Ross Kavanagh replaces Russell McLean.
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Booking
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).