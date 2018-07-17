Scottish League Cup - Group E
Partick Thistle2Morton1

Partick Thistle v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 4O'Ware
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 17Slater
  • 10Erskine
  • 14Gordon
  • 11StorerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forStoreyat 53'minutes
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forMcCarthyat 62'minutes
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 16McCarthy
  • 19Storey
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon

Morton

  • 1Scully
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Kilday
  • 3IredaleSubstituted forStrappat 70'minutes
  • 8McAlisterBooked at 32mins
  • 7Millar
  • 10TidserBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPurdueat 83'minutes
  • 6Telfer
  • 9McHughSubstituted forOliverat 66'minutes
  • 11MacLean

Substitutes

  • 12Oliver
  • 14Strapp
  • 15Langan
  • 16Armour
  • 17Hynes
  • 18Purdue
  • 20Gaston
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
2,088

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home5
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Partick Thistle 2, Morton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Morton 1.

Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).

Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jack Purdue (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Cammy Bell.

Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Jack Purdue replaces Michael Tidser because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Ross MacLean (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Lewis Strapp (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Morton 1. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Tidser.

Attempt missed. Chris Millar (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Lewis Strapp replaces Jack Iredale.

Attempt missed. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Gary Oliver replaces Bob McHugh.

Booking

Michael Tidser (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).

Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew McCarthy replaces Blair Spittal.

Attempt saved. Jack Iredale (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Reghan Tumilty (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).

Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Miles Storey replaces Jack Storer.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Attempt blocked. Charlie Telfer (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Gregor Buchanan (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Storer (Partick Thistle).

Second Half

Second Half begins Partick Thistle 2, Morton 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Morton 0.

