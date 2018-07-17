Match ends, Partick Thistle 2, Morton 1.
Partick Thistle v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 2Elliott
- 4O'Ware
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 17Slater
- 10Erskine
- 14Gordon
- 11StorerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forStoreyat 53'minutes
- 7SpittalSubstituted forMcCarthyat 62'minutes
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 16McCarthy
- 19Storey
- 20Wilson
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
Morton
- 1Scully
- 2Tumilty
- 4Buchanan
- 5Kilday
- 3IredaleSubstituted forStrappat 70'minutes
- 8McAlisterBooked at 32mins
- 7Millar
- 10TidserBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPurdueat 83'minutes
- 6Telfer
- 9McHughSubstituted forOliverat 66'minutes
- 11MacLean
Substitutes
- 12Oliver
- 14Strapp
- 15Langan
- 16Armour
- 17Hynes
- 18Purdue
- 20Gaston
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 2,088
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Morton 1.
Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).
Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jack Purdue (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Cammy Bell.
Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jack Purdue replaces Michael Tidser because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ross MacLean (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Lewis Strapp (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Morton 1. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Tidser.
Attempt missed. Chris Millar (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Lewis Strapp replaces Jack Iredale.
Attempt missed. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Gary Oliver replaces Bob McHugh.
Booking
Michael Tidser (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).
Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew McCarthy replaces Blair Spittal.
Attempt saved. Jack Iredale (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Reghan Tumilty (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Miles Storey replaces Jack Storer.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Telfer (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gregor Buchanan (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Storer (Partick Thistle).
Second Half
Second Half begins Partick Thistle 2, Morton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Morton 0.