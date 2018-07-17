Scottish League Cup - Group H
St Mirren2The Spartans2
St Mirren win 5-3 on penalties

St Mirren v The Spartans

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 25Rogers
  • 2McGinn
  • 15Baird
  • 5Heaton
  • 3Coulson
  • 8Flynn
  • 16McShaneSubstituted forMcGinnat 57'minutes
  • 17KellermanSubstituted forMullenat 45'minutes
  • 23King
  • 10Smith
  • 20CookeSubstituted forStewartat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Samson
  • 4McGinn
  • 18Mullen
  • 19Stewart
  • 24Kpekawa
  • 28MacPherson
  • 39Erhahon

The Spartans

  • 1Carswell
  • 2Cennerazzo
  • 4Tolmie
  • 5Corbett
  • 3Brown
  • 14Greenhill
  • 6HerdBooked at 8mins
  • 18McFarland
  • 17StevensSubstituted forAtkinsonat 70'minutes
  • 10MaxwellSubstituted forBremnerat 62'minutes
  • 7SmithSubstituted forGirdwoodat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Dishington
  • 9Bremner
  • 11Stevenson
  • 12Atkinson
  • 15Dawson
  • 16Girdwood
  • 19Costello
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
1,430

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamThe Spartans
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home33
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away5
Corners
Home14
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, St. Mirren 2(5), The Spartans 2(3).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, St. Mirren 2(5), The Spartans 2(3).

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2(5), The Spartans 2(3). Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2(4), The Spartans 2(3). Michael Herd (The Spartans) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2(4), The Spartans 2(2). Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2(3), The Spartans 2(2). Harry Girdwood (The Spartans) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2(3), The Spartans 2(1). Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Blair Atkinson (The Spartans) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Blair Atkinson should be disappointed.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2(2), The Spartans 2(1). Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2(1), The Spartans 2(1). David Greenhill (The Spartans) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2(1), The Spartans 2. Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins St. Mirren 2, The Spartans 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, The Spartans 2.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Greenhill.

Attempt saved. Jeff King (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Herd (The Spartans).

Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jack Baird (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Jeff King (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Adam Corbett.

Attempt missed. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Josh Heaton (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Blair Carswell.

Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Greenhill.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Greenhill.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ian McFarland.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Alan Brown.

Substitution

Substitution, The Spartans. Harry Girdwood replaces Jack Smith.

Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2, The Spartans 2. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ian McFarland (The Spartans) after a foul in the penalty area.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired