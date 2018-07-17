Match ends, St. Mirren 2(5), The Spartans 2(3).
St Mirren v The Spartans
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 25Rogers
- 2McGinn
- 15Baird
- 5Heaton
- 3Coulson
- 8Flynn
- 16McShaneSubstituted forMcGinnat 57'minutes
- 17KellermanSubstituted forMullenat 45'minutes
- 23King
- 10Smith
- 20CookeSubstituted forStewartat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Samson
- 4McGinn
- 18Mullen
- 19Stewart
- 24Kpekawa
- 28MacPherson
- 39Erhahon
The Spartans
- 1Carswell
- 2Cennerazzo
- 4Tolmie
- 5Corbett
- 3Brown
- 14Greenhill
- 6HerdBooked at 8mins
- 18McFarland
- 17StevensSubstituted forAtkinsonat 70'minutes
- 10MaxwellSubstituted forBremnerat 62'minutes
- 7SmithSubstituted forGirdwoodat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dishington
- 9Bremner
- 11Stevenson
- 12Atkinson
- 15Dawson
- 16Girdwood
- 19Costello
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 1,430
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home33
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home14
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, St. Mirren 2(5), The Spartans 2(3).
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2(5), The Spartans 2(3). Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2(4), The Spartans 2(3). Michael Herd (The Spartans) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2(4), The Spartans 2(2). Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2(3), The Spartans 2(2). Harry Girdwood (The Spartans) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2(3), The Spartans 2(1). Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Blair Atkinson (The Spartans) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Blair Atkinson should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2(2), The Spartans 2(1). Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2(1), The Spartans 2(1). David Greenhill (The Spartans) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2(1), The Spartans 2. Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins St. Mirren 2, The Spartans 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, The Spartans 2.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Greenhill.
Attempt saved. Jeff King (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Herd (The Spartans).
Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jack Baird (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Jeff King (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Adam Corbett.
Attempt missed. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Heaton (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Blair Carswell.
Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Greenhill.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Greenhill.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ian McFarland.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Alan Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, The Spartans. Harry Girdwood replaces Jack Smith.
Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2, The Spartans 2. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ian McFarland (The Spartans) after a foul in the penalty area.