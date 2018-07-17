Scottish League Cup - Group H
Dumbarton1Queen's Park0

Dumbarton v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 5Perry
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 3Dyer
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 10ForbesSubstituted forThomsonat 81'minutes
  • 15Paton
  • 7LittleSubstituted forBarrat 61'minutes
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forRussellat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ballantyne
  • 11Barr
  • 14Russell
  • 17McGowan
  • 23Thomson

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Lachlan
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Summers
  • 7RobertsSubstituted forMcGroryat 70'minutes
  • 4McKernon
  • 8KindlanSubstituted forMillerat 82'minutes
  • 11Martin
  • 10Peters
  • 9MacPhersonSubstituted forMortimerat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Osadolor
  • 14Mortimer
  • 15Foy
  • 16Nimmo
  • 17Miller
  • 18McGrory
  • 20Dunlop
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
425

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Dumbarton 1, Queen's Park 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Queen's Park 0.

Attempt saved. Iain Russell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ryan Thomson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park).

Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Alistair Miller replaces Dean Kindlan.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Ryan Thomson replaces Ross Forbes.

Attempt missed. Dean Kindlan (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Peters (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Iain Russell replaces Calum Gallagher.

Ross Perry (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Calvin McGrory replaces Kurtis Roberts.

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gavin Lachlan.

Ross Perry (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Adam Martin (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Willie Dyer.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Bobby Barr replaces Andy Little.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. William Mortimer replaces Ewan MacPherson.

Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Josh Peters (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ewan MacPherson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Michael Paton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dumbarton 1, Queen's Park 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Queen's Park 0.

Attempt saved. Ewan MacPherson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Perry (Dumbarton).

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Martin (Queen's Park).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Craig Barr.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22003036
2Alloa11004223
3Arbroath201135-22
4Dundee Utd201112-11
5Elgin100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose22002026
2Falkirk21012113
3St Johnstone10100002
4East Fife201101-11
5Forfar100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT22007256
2Cowdenbeath210145-13
3Hearts00000000
4Cove Rangers100102-20
5Raith Rovers100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brechin21102114
2Dundee11004043
3Dunfermline11003033
4Peterhead201103-32
5Stirling200216-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle22004136
2Stenhousemuir21014223
3Ayr11003123
4Morton200225-30
5Albion100104-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic22005056
2Livingston21102115
3Hamilton201101-11
4Airdrieonians100112-10
5Berwick100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth22008356
2Motherwell11005053
3Edinburgh City201116-52
4Clyde201114-31
5Stranraer100135-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton21101015
2St Mirren20202204
3The Spartans20202202
4Kilmarnock10100001
5Queen's Park100101-10
View full Scottish League Cup tables

