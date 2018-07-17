Match ends, Dumbarton 1, Queen's Park 0.
Dumbarton v Queen's Park
-
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 5Perry
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 3Dyer
- 6Carswell
- 8Hutton
- 10ForbesSubstituted forThomsonat 81'minutes
- 15Paton
- 7LittleSubstituted forBarrat 61'minutes
- 9GallagherSubstituted forRussellat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ballantyne
- 11Barr
- 14Russell
- 17McGowan
- 23Thomson
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Lachlan
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 3Summers
- 7RobertsSubstituted forMcGroryat 70'minutes
- 4McKernon
- 8KindlanSubstituted forMillerat 82'minutes
- 11Martin
- 10Peters
- 9MacPhersonSubstituted forMortimerat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Osadolor
- 14Mortimer
- 15Foy
- 16Nimmo
- 17Miller
- 18McGrory
- 20Dunlop
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 425
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Queen's Park 0.
Attempt saved. Iain Russell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Thomson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park).
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Alistair Miller replaces Dean Kindlan.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Ryan Thomson replaces Ross Forbes.
Attempt missed. Dean Kindlan (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Peters (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Iain Russell replaces Calum Gallagher.
Ross Perry (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Calvin McGrory replaces Kurtis Roberts.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gavin Lachlan.
Ross Perry (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Adam Martin (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Willie Dyer.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Bobby Barr replaces Andy Little.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. William Mortimer replaces Ewan MacPherson.
Attempt missed. Josh Peters (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Josh Peters (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ewan MacPherson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Michael Paton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dumbarton 1, Queen's Park 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Queen's Park 0.
Attempt saved. Ewan MacPherson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Perry (Dumbarton).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Martin (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Craig Barr.